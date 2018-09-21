The 26th annual Heritage Day Music and Arts Festival in Huntingdon is all day Saturday on the court square, honoring the rich history of Carroll County and Huntingdon.

Some of the events include storytelling, pony rides, vendor booths for jewelry, clothing, crafts, food, snow cones, and ice cream, along with music and entertainment on two stages.

At 10:00 on the Carroll Bank & Trust Bandstand Main Stage, Mayor Dale Kelley will present the Pioneer Family Award and Outstanding Citizen Award, then the Longshot Band performs at 11:00, Jon and Anna Eaton at 12:30, Avonlea at 2:00, and 24-Seven at 3:30.

At 11:00, the children’s stage will feature family entertainment from the Paris Landing State Park, including a Birds of Prey and Reptiles presentation, Mudslingers Pottery demonstration, and a presentation from the Carroll County Library.

The Heritage Day Music and Arts Festival is from 10:00 until 5:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...