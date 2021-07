Funeral services for Herman E. Vaughn, age 98, of Gleason, will be Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:00 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason.

Burial will be in the Tumbling Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 at the church.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.