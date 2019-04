A traffic stop in Obion County led to the arrest of a Paris man on heroin charges.

Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Highway 45-East near South Fulton, on a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 21 year old Logan Cordell Payne.

During the traffic stop, a search yielded heroin in Payne’s possession.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of a schedule one controlled substance.