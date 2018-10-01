Fulton police recovered heroin and cocaine following a traffic stop on the Purchase Parkway.

Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 44 year old Jamal Rollins, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, after it was reportedly swerving on the roadway Friday night.

The drug arrests were made after an officer saw Rollins hand between the drivers seat and console, with a plastic bag containing heroin on the floorboard.

A passenger in the vehicle, 30 year old Malita Lynette Alverez, also of Minneapolis, told police that Rollins gave her drugs to hide on her body that included five bags of crack cocaine, just over three grams of cocaine, 10 hydrocodone pills and six Ecstacy pills.

A search of Rollins revealed a bottle containing 119 hydrocodone pills, along with $450 in cash.

Both Rollins and Alvarez were charged with trafficking in heroin, cocaine and unspecified schedule one and two drugs, and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.

