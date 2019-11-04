A traffic stop by the Fulton County Sheriffs Department resulted in the finding of methamphetamine and heroin.

Reports said a deputy stopped a swerving vehicle on the Purchase Parkway, operated by 29 year old John Mathew Irvin, of Clarksville.

Following the traffic stop, Irvin informed officers of operating on a suspended drivers license.

After confessing to having possession of a handgun, Irvin agreed to a search of his vehicle.

The Fulton County K-9 Unit alerted to an area of the car, with a container of methamphetamine and heroin located.

Irvin was taken into custody on charges of enhanced possession of methamphetamine and heroin, along with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.