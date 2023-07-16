Herron remembered at funeral

Dozens of family and friends gathered yesterday to remember Dresden attorney and former state senator Roy Herron.

Herron’s funeral service was held in a packed sanctuary at First United Methodist Church in Martin.

Several of Herron’s friends and colleagues paid tribute to the former state legislator, including former Vice-President Al Gore.

Herron passed away last Sunday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a watercraft accident on Kentucky Lake July 1.

Family and friends will gather again in September for a celebration of life in Nashville.