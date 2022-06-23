Hickman City Commission Reassigns Police Chief

The Hickman City Commission has reassigned their longtime Police Chief.

In a 3-0 vote, with one member abstaining and one absent, the Commission placed Chief Tony Grogan back into a patrolman position.

The vote came following a closed session during their special called meeting on Wednesday.

Grogan has been with the Hickman Police Department for 20 years, with over 19 of those years in service as the Chief.

Mayor Heath Carlton, along with Commissioners Rob Hitesman and Richard Holloway voted in favor of the demotion, with Commissioner Robert Griggs abstaining from the vote.

Reports said the board named City Manager David Gallagher to serve as administrator of the department until an interim Chief of Police could be named.

Board members also voted to advertise for the Chief of Police position for the city.