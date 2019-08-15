A longtime Hickman City Commissioner was killed in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in Fulton County.

Sheriff’s Department reports said 42 year old Phillip Williams was traveling south on Highway-125 around 6:00, when he apparently lost control of his car.

Reports said the vehicle overturned over several times before coming to rest.

The accident occurred near a section of roadway called the “Y”, between Hickman and Woodland Mills.

Williams was the current Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Hickman, and began as an elected Commissioner in January of 2007.

He also had served as book keeper for Fulton County middle school and high school girl’s basketball.