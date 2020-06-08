Hickman City Hall has again closed its doors to in-person business, after two City Commissioners have tested positive for coronavirus.

City Manager David Gallagher said the decision was made to allow time to clean and sanitize the building, which is located on Seventh Street.

One of the Hickman Commissioners reported his positive test on his Facebook page on May 31st, while a second Commission member received his positive result late last week.

Gallagher said City Hall had just reopened to the public on May 29th, after closing in April due to COVID-19.