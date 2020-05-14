Hickman City Manager David Gallagher says it is past time for Kentucky to open up for business.

With retail, restaurants and other businesses still closed by orders of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, Gallagher said the economic impact is damaging.

The City Manager was also critical of current policy for the city’s restaurants, who cannot serve in-person meals.

Current phase plans by Beshear will allow retail business to begin on May 20th, with restaurants to start in-person dining at 33-percent capacity on May 22nd.