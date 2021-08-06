August 6, 2021
Hickman Clinic to Reopen Following Water Damage

The Jackson Purchase Primary Clinic in Hickman is scheduled to reopen.

The clinic has been closed for a period of time, after a water pipe froze and burst, causing a flood of water that damaged the building.

The building is owned by the Fulton County government.

Jackson Purchase Medical Center of Mayfield has announced the clinic will reopen for patient business on August 16th, with a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting on August 19th from 11:00 until 2:00.

