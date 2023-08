The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal automobile accident.

Sheriff’s reports said first responders were called Saturday to 123 East, near KY-307.

At the scene, responders located a vehicle overturned into a small creek.

The sheriff’s report said Marcus Dickerson, of Mayfield, was the only occupant and died in the crash.

Evidence indicated Dickerson’s vehicle left the roadway on the right hand shoulder, and could not recover.