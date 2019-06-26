A painting project at a historic structure in Hickman is now providing a fresh new look.

A crew is now working at the Fulton County Courthouse, which was erected in the county seat in 1903.

Mike Ward, of Don Wright Painting Services in Union City, told Thunderbolt News this was his second time to paint the local landmark.

Ward described the courthouse project, and the heights that painters are working in.

The crew has been working on the project for about three weeks, with approximately one more week needed to finish.