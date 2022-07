Travelers from Missouri to Kentucky and Tennessee can now use the ferry at Hickman again.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is running its regular schedule.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge working in Hickman Harbor is operating far enough away from the ferry landing to allow the ferry to reopen.

The dredge and support barges sometimes take up space in Hickman Harbor, that prevents the ferry from accessing the Kentucky Landing.