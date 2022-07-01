Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Receives Grant Funds

Grant funds for dredging and improvements will be coming to the Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority.

The local riverport was named as one of four recipients of $500,000 dollars, to fund infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.

The Hickman port was awarded $50,000 dollars for stabilization and safety repairs for three aging mooring cells, along with $31,800 for dredging around port docks.

The funding was approved by the 2022 General Assembly, and does require local matching funds.