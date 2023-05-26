May 26, 2023
Hickman Industry Honored for Lack of Lost Time to Injury or Illness

Insteel Wire Products of Hickman was recognized this week for over 417,000 hours of lost time due to injury or illness. (l-r) Greg Brown (Insteel Director of Manufacturing), Rob Hitesman (Plant General Manager), Kristy Owens (Human Resource and Safety Manager) and Lynn Whitehouse (Kentucky Occupational, Health and Safety Director)…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Employees and staff at Insteel Wire Products, in Hickman, show three banners honoring their lack of lost time to injury or illness…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

For the third straight year, a Hickman industry has received a Governor’s award for safety.

Insteel Wire Products was presented the award this week, marking 417,359 hours without experiencing a lost time injury or illness.

Lynn Whitehouse, the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet’s Occupational, Health and Safety Director, presented the award to Hickman’s plant General Manager, Rob Hitesman.

Insteel’s Director of Manufacturing, Greg Brown, applauded the award for the employees of the Hickman plant.(AUDIO)

 

Charles Choate

