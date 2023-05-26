Hickman Industry Honored for Lack of Lost Time to Injury or Illness

For the third straight year, a Hickman industry has received a Governor’s award for safety.

Insteel Wire Products was presented the award this week, marking 417,359 hours without experiencing a lost time injury or illness.

Lynn Whitehouse, the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet’s Occupational, Health and Safety Director, presented the award to Hickman’s plant General Manager, Rob Hitesman.

Insteel’s Director of Manufacturing, Greg Brown, applauded the award for the employees of the Hickman plant.(AUDIO)

Photos of the presentation have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.