Hickman Man Arrested After Pursuit on City Streets

A Hickman man was issued multiple charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit in the city.

Hickman police reports said an officer was called to the parking lot of E.W. James and Sons Supermarket, where an individual said his vehicle was struck, with the driver then fleeing the scene.

Hickman police, along with a Fulton County Sheriff’s Department deputy, then began a pursuit of a vehicle operated by 49 year old Gabriel Dave McMahan.

Police reports said McMahan led officers down several streets at high speeds, where pedestrians were present.

He then returned to the original hit-and-run scene, where he was taken into custody.

Reports said McMahan had a strong smell of alcohol and marijuana, with marijuana and an open bottle of rum located in the vehicle.

He was arrested on numerous charges that included fleeing and evading police, aggravated circumstances of operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding over 20 miles per hour and possession of marijuana.