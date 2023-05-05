Hickman Man Arrested in Connection With Paducah Shooting

A Hickman man has been arrested and charged in connection with a prom after-party shooting in Paducah.

Paducah police reports said 21 year old Dylan Hammond was taken into custody on charges that included four counts of first degree assault, and twelve counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Hammond is the fourth person arrested, following an investigation into the parking lot shooting at the W.C. Young Community Center.

Reports said detectives collected evidence, and witness statements, confirming Hammond as an additional person firing a handgun multiple times during the incident.

An arrest warrant was secured for Hammond, who was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.