A Hickman man was taken into custody on charges related to theft and marijuana.

Hickman police reports said officers were called to the Dollar General Store, on Highway 94, after a female customer reported the loss of her wallet.

Reports said the store surveillance video showed employee, 21 year old Austin Bohannon, picking up the wallet and walking to the back of the business.

During an investigation, Bohannon gave officers the right to search his vehicle, with 2.9 grams of marijuana found.

Bohannon was charged with theft under $500 and possession of marijuana.