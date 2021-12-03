Hickman Man Injured in Shooting on Thursday Night

Hickman police are investigating the shooting of an individual on Thursday night.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said around 11:30, Billy Ray Scott, of Hickman, was struck by a bullet in the head while in a vehicle in the Liberty and Ponderosa Street area.

Chief Grogan said Scott was picking up a friend for work, when seven shots entered his vehicle.

The police report said Scott sped away from the scene, and was later taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Chief Grogan said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hickman Police Department.