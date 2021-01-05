An arrest has been made after a Hickman man was stabbed in the head with a steak knife.

Police reports said officers were called to a home on Union City Highway, where 74 year old Paul Foster had been stabbed above the eye while sleeping in his bed.

Reports said Foster was bleeding profusely and accused 46 year old Kristie Chapman, of the same address, of committing the crime.

Police said Ms. Chapman was at the scene, and was covered in blood.

After the knife used in the stabbing was discovered, reports said Ms. Chapman addmitted to committing the act and was taken into custody on felony charges of first degree assault.

Foster told police the following day that he was stabbed by Ms. Chapman, after refusing to purchase her any alcoholic beverages.