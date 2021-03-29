March 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Hickman Manufacturing Plant…

Hickman Manufacturing Plant Recognized for Hours Without Work Injury

Hickman Manufacturing Plant Recognized for Hours Without Work Injury

Insteel Plant Manager Rob Hitesman (front right) and HR Safety Manager Kristy Owens (with award) are joined by company team members in celebrating the safety award…..(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

A Hickman manufacturing plant has been recognized for an outstanding achievement by the office of Governor Andy Beshear.

Insteel Wire Products was presented the Governor’s “Safety and Health Award”, after achieving over 250,000 hours of work without an injury.

Insteel is the nations largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction, with 38 employees at the Hickman location.

Plant Manager Ron Hitesman said with the guidance of the home office, the Hickman facility team has worked hard to put into place the processes and systems that have resulted in safe behaviors and conditions.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology