Hickman Manufacturing Plant Recognized for Hours Without Work Injury

A Hickman manufacturing plant has been recognized for an outstanding achievement by the office of Governor Andy Beshear.

Insteel Wire Products was presented the Governor’s “Safety and Health Award”, after achieving over 250,000 hours of work without an injury.

Insteel is the nations largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction, with 38 employees at the Hickman location.

Plant Manager Ron Hitesman said with the guidance of the home office, the Hickman facility team has worked hard to put into place the processes and systems that have resulted in safe behaviors and conditions.