Hickman, Paducah Riverports Receive Funding

The Hickman-Fulton County Riverport, and Paducah-McCracken County Riverport, have been awarded grant funds.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 in grant funding, which will be matched by the selected riverports.

The riverport at Hickman was awarded just over $136,000 to replace a 40-year old front-end loader with a newer model.

The loader is used to load and unload bulk materials between trucks and barges.

The Paducah riverport was announced to receive almost $24,000 to purchase a clamshell bucket used to transfer bulk products.

The new equipment will bring reliability, eliminate lost time due to repairs and improve safety for the machine operator.