A Hickman manufacturing facility has announced an expansion, which will create 15 new, high paying jobs.

Tokai Carbon LLC, a manufacturer of graphite electrodes for the United States steel industry, plans a $25-million dollar investment at the facility.

Company President Scott Carlton said the Hickman facility, and its dedicated employees, have demonstrated benchmark quality and efficiency for many years, allowing the plant to grow and better serve its customers.

Tokai Carbon GE LLC is a subsidiary of its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, and is one of the world’s leading graphite electrode suppliers.

The Hickman facility now employs 50 people, with the newly created jobs expected to pay an average hourly wage of $29 plus benefits.