The University of Kentucky honored their 1958 National Championship basketball team on Saturday, with a former Hickman player on the team.

Harold Lloyd Ross was a standout player for Hickman High School from 1952 thru 1954, and was recruited to play for the Wildcats by legendary coach Adolph Rupp.

At halftime of Saturday’s game in Lexington, Ross was one of seven members of the championship team to receive replica national championship trophies during mid-court ceremonies.

The Wildcats finished the 1958 season with a (23-6) record, and were (66-17) during the three season’s Ross played for Kentucky.