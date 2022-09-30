Hickman Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder

The Hickman Police Department has charged a man with attempted murder.

Just before 12:30 on Thursday afternoon, Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots being fired near 6th and 7th Street in Hickman.

Police reports said an individual told officers his car was shot by 32 year old Travis Newberry.

An investigation indicated two bullets went into a back bumper and lodged in the trunk, while a third bullet entered the back passenger door and lodged in the drivers seat.

Shell casings were found at the scene, with the incident also captured on video.

Newberry turned himself in to police, and was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.