Hickman Police Charge Two Residents With Theft of Services

Hickman police have charged two people with the theft of utilities.

Reports said 49 year old Thomas Lee Fielder and 47 year old Angela Natiece Jones, of Upper Catlett Street, were charged with theft of services of $1,000 and under $10,000 dollars.

Arrest warrants stated between December 15th of 2021 and February 21st of 2023, the defendants were twice caught stealing electricity from the Hickman Electric System.

On both occasions, the warrant stated Fielder and Ms. Jones used a digital electric meter from another place, to prevent the utility system from detecting the usage from the residence.

The report stated the meter belonging to the Hickman Electric System was removed from the home, and has not been recovered.

The utility company reported the unpaid electric consumption, and theft of meter, at just over $2,840 dollars.