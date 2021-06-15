Hickman Police Investigating Sunday Night Attempted Robbery of Convenience Store

Police in Hickman are seeking public help in solving an attempted robbery that occurred Sunday night at the Little General Convenience Store.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said officers were called around 10:00 to the Seventh Street location, where two black males were involved in the robbery.

Chief Grogan said one of the individuals entered the store through a back door, while the second suspect stood at the door with a handgun.

The Chief said the individual who entered the business was looking for money, but was only in the building for less than one minute.

Both subjects were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts at the time of the crime.

Chief Grogan said the Little General was open at the time of the robbery, with approximately four customers inside the building.

No money was taken and no one was hurt during the incident.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot and have not been apprehended.

Anyone with any information about the Sunday night robbery is asked to contact the Hickman Police Department.