Hickman Police Investigating Theft of Items From Vehicles at Church Event

Hickman police are seeking the identity of two people, who stole items from vehicles at West Hickman Baptist Church.

On Saturday night around 10:00, individuals attending an event at the church, discovered that items had been taken from the vehicles on the parking lot.

It was learned that two individuals, in a white SUV with Florida license plates, had possibly committed the theft.

During the investigation, Hickman police learned the male and female suspects entered the Fulton Wal-Mart store around 8:35, and used a stolen credit card belonging to the Fulton County Booster Club.

This card was stolen from an individual at the church, and used at the Wal-Mart store for 13 gift card purchases totaling almost $5,277 dollars.

Police reports said the couple then left the Fulton store and were able to obtain another $400 in gift cards from the Wal-Mart store in Martin.

Police say the couple were wearing Covid masks at both locations, and have currently not been identified.

A photo of the wanted individuals has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hickman, Fulton or Martin Police Departments.