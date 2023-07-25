Hickman Police Make Arrest in Connection With Fire at Abandoned Home

Hickman police have made an arrest in connection with an early morning fire at an abandoned home.

Police Chief Scott McKnight said 32 year old William Blake Thompson, of Hickman, has been charged with second degree arson and second degree burglary.

The charges stem from the burning of the two story home on the morning of July 15th, located at Marr Street and Ashland Street.

The home was completely destroyed, with additional nearby homes also receiving damage from the heat.

Two days after the fire, reports said Chief McKnight was contacted by Fire Chief John Amberg, to view a video of a person, later identified as Thompson, leaving the structure.

Three minutes later, the house was on fire.

Reports said Thompson admitted to being in the home before the fire started, where he said he was smoking and looking at his iPad.