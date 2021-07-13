Hickman Police Seeking Additional Information Concerning Robbery

Hickman police are seeking help from the public to solve an armed robbery.

Thunderbolt News has received two photos from the incident, to assist in the apprehension of two black males involved in the crime.

Police reports said just before 9:30 on the night of June 14th, the two males entered the Little General Convenience Store located on south Seventh Street.

One of the subjects was carrying a handgun, while the second subject attempted to take cash from the store.

After a brief time in the store, both individuals fled the scene through a back door.

No employees, or customers, inside the business at the time of the robbery were injured, according to the report.

Photos from the scene have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hickman police officer James Blakney.