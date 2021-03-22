Hickman Providing “Blessing Box” to Help Those in Need

Residents in the City of Hickman now have the opportunity to assist those in need of food and other type items.

A “Blessing Box” has been established at the intersection of Highway-94 and Seventh Street.

The box is constructed to help serve the needs of those needing food, while also allowing local residents the opportunity to drive-up and donate non-perishable items.

The decorative box was built by Waymatic, and often contains items such as canned goods, bags of rice and beans, and even gloves.

The Hickman location now joins other type “Blessing Boxes” which have been placed at sites around the area.