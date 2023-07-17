Hickman Public Library Receives Dollar General Literacy Donation

The Hickman Public Library was the recipient of a financial donation last week.

Librarian Melissa Newton was presented a check for $5,000 from Dollar General District Manager Shon Shaw.

The donation from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was to help assist the Summer Reading program and other activities.

Ms. Newton said she was surprised to receive the funding to help their local programs.(AUDIO)

The funding opportunity was made in recognition of 97 year old Corrine Shaw, of Hickman, who has been an avid supporter of the library for many years.

A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.