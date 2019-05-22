Work continues on the formation of a plan to construct a railroad loop joining two local riverports with Obion County.

Union City Industrial Development board chairman Bedford Dunavant presented a “memorandum of understanding” to the Obion County Commission on Monday, outlining the partnership of his board with the Fulton County Industrial Development board.

Chuck Doss, with DT Multi-Modal, then spoke to the Commission about a $350,000 grant that has already been approved for the project.

Bobby King, also with DT Multi-Modal, said when completed, the railroad project would place Obion County as a major distribution site for the nation.

The overall project is a 46-mile loop from Dyersburg north to both the Cates Landing Riverport and Hickman Riverport, then on to Union City and Rives.