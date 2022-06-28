Hickman Volunteer Fire Department Looking for New Members

The Hickman Volunteer Fire Department is looking to add members to their staff.

Fire Chief John Amberg told Thunderbolt News that finding dedicated firefighters is becoming difficult.(AUDIO)

Chief Amberg said the department once had ample amounts of individuals wanting to assist the city.(AUDIO)

To receive state funding and certification, the Chief said a minimum number of firefighters must be on the department.(AUDIO)

Anyone who may be interested in joining the Hickman Volunteer Fire Department can contact the City Hall office.