Hickman Woman Arrested After Incident With Knife

A Hickman woman was arrested on multiple charges following a call involving an individual with a knife.

Police reports said 58 year old Theresa T. Carter was issued charges of second degree burglary and escape, along with fourth degree assault and resisting arrest.

Police reports said officers responded to Ivey Street, after David Martin said Ms. Carter was in the home with a knife, and he was locked inside a bedroom.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Ms. Carter had barricaded the front door, forcing them to push the door open for entry.

She was taken down and handcuffed, and placed into a police cruiser.

While gathering information about the incident, reports said Ms. Carter escaped from the police car.

Following an hour of searching, Ms. Carter returned to the Ivey Street location and was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Detention Center.