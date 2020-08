A one vehicle accident in the city limits of Hickman resulted in the death of one person Saturday night.

Reports said a vehicle operated by 66 year old Brenda Kay Cheirs, of Hickman, left the roadway and ran into a deep ditch.

The accident occurred just before 6:30 on Moscow Avenue.

Ms. Cheirs was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she later died from her injuries.

An investigation continues into the cause of the accident.