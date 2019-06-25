The St. Louis Cardinals will begin an inter-league series tonight against the Oakland A’s, but closer Jordan Hicks will not be in the bullpen.

The Cardinals announced Monday that an MRI examination showed Hicks has a torn UCL in his right elbow.

The team did not detail the extent of the tear, though this particular injury often leads to season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery.

Hicks exited the ninth inning Saturday against the Angels, after feeling a pull in his right triceps following a strikeout of David Fletcher.

After the game, Hicks was originally diagnosed with triceps tendinitis.

Now, the 22 year old Hicks is looking at a possible season-ending injury.

He is (2-2) with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves this year for the Cardinals.

As for tonight’s first game of the two game series at Busch Stadium, Jack Flaherty will take his (4-4) record to the mound for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are (40-37) and remain in third place in the Central Division, 2.5 games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.

Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:20.