A large amount of high grade marijuana was discovered during search in South Fulton last week.

Obion County Sheriff’s reports said officers with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, and South Fulton Police Department, were conducting a probation search when the drugs were discovered.

When arriving at a residence on 402 Bates Street, officers smelled marijuana coming from the home.

Sheriff’s reports said an investigation of the scene then revealed almost three pounds of marijuana and THC wax.

38 year old Paul Carmody and 29 year old Tracy Franks, both of South Fulton, were taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.