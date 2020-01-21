Thirty traffic related fatalities have already been recorded in Tennessee this new year.

Reports show the deaths have come from 193 fatal, or serious injury accidents, that have occurred since January 1st.

Included in the statewide fatalities is the death of eight senior aged drivers, five pedestrians and two motorcyclists.

The Memphis District of the Highway Patrol has also had 10 fatalities so far, with Shelby County recording nine of those.

Last year in Tennessee, deaths due to traffic related accidents topped 1,100.