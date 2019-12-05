Union City Council members were given a census presentation during a brief meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Building.

Board members heard from Ann Freeman, who requested assistance in finding census workers.

Ms. Freeman then explained the responsibilities of each person hired, to help with the 2020 count of Obion County residents.

During the presentation, Ms. Freeman informed the council that numbers of residents will be compiled in a different form from the past.

Those accepted for local census jobs will earn $16.50 an hour, with flexible working hours left up to the individual.

Census forms and online filing will begin in Obion County in early March, with staggered times of receipt from the Postal Service during the month.