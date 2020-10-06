A high ranking member of the Vice Lords street gang has been moved from the Tennessee Department of Corrections to federal custody.

The Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations and Conduct helped secure federal indictments on notorious gang leader Terry “Cockeye” Smith.

Communications Director Dorinda Carter said Smith has been charged as part of a multi-state drug trafficking investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

He had been serving a 14-year sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, for facilitation of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault out of Shelby County.

Investigations by Department of Corrections special agents and intelligence analysts led to the charges against Smith for arranging the sale of large quantities of illegal drugs.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker said the charges against Smith will help keep drugs and other contraband out of the facilities, while helping to ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.