High School AP Polls

The Associated Press has released their latest polls ranking the top 10 teams in each class following week 2 of high school football action with several local teams appearing in the rankings.

In Division 1 Class 1A, Dresden is in the number 2 spot just behind South Pittsburgh. McKenzie fell to 3rd after their loss to Dresden last week, and Union City sits in 8th place.

In Division 1 Class 2A, Riverside is number 1 with Milan claiming the 2nd place spot. Also, Huntingdon is in 7th and Waverly came in at number 10.

In Division 1 Class 3A, Dyersburg was awarded 4th place and Covington 5th.

In Division 1 Class 5A, Henry County was voted 2nd place.

The AP polls are updated weekly.