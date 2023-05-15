May 15, 2023
High school baseball: Westview advances to sectionals; Dresden’s season ends

Westview’s baseball team secured a spot in the state sectionals for the third consecutive year with a 10-2 victory over Stewart County in the Region 6AA tournament Sunday at Dover.

The Chargers (13-17) won two of their three games in the tournament, defeating Stewart County twice and losing to Milan, and finished as region runner-up.

Westview travels to White House Heritage for a best-of-three sectional series this week.

In the Region 7A tournament at Bradford, Dresden’s season ended Sunday with a 5-3 loss to Halls. The Lions finished the year with a 14-14 record.

