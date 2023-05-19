High school baseball: Westview drops two, season ends in sectionals

Playing in the Class AA sectionals for the third consecutive year, the Westview baseball team fell twice Thursday at White House Heritage to end their season. The Chargers lost 4-2 and 11-0 in the best-of-three series. Westview finishes with a record of 12-20.

Trailing 2-0 in the opening contest, Westview scored in the fourth inning when a sacrifice fly by Anderson Cary brought home Hayden Smith. White House Heritage added a run later in the fourth and led 3-1. The Chargers struck again in the sixth inning as Craig Ross grounded into a double play, allowing Brady Gardner to score and trimmed the deficit to 3-2. White House Heritage answered with a run later in the sixth for the final tally. Despite the loss, the Chargers outhit their opponent 8-5.

In game two, White House Heritage scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh. Anderson Cary had the lone hit for the Chargers, a single in the second inning.

Thursday’s sectional action marked the final high school baseball game for Westview seniors Cole Belew, Quincy Hamilton, Ashton Kershner, Craig Ross and Hayden Smith.