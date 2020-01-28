Our Games:

(You can listen to both of these stations here)

Girls:

Gleason – Bradford (on Mix 101.3)

Dresden – Union City (on 105.7 The Quake)

Boys:

Gleason – Bradford

Dresden – Union City

Other Games:

Girls:

Greenfield – Lake County

Fulton City – South Fulton

Bruceton – McKenzie

Gibson County – Halls

Henry County – West Creek

Middleton – Humboldt

West Carroll – Clarksburg

Big Sandy – Huntingdon

Peabody – Madison

Munford – Dyer County

Dyersburg – Arlington

Hickman County – Ballard Memorial

Mayfield – CFS

Carlisle County – McCracken County

Calloway County – Paducah Tilghman

Boys:

Greenfield – Lake County

Fulton City – South Fulton

Bruceton – McKenzie

Gibson County – Halls

Henry County – West Creek

Middleton – Humboldt

West Carroll – Clarksburg

Big Sandy – Huntingdon

Peabody – Madison

Munford – Dyer County

Dyersburg – Arlington

Hickman County – Ballard Memorial

Carlisle County – McCracken County

Murray – St. Mary