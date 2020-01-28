Our Games:
(You can listen to both of these stations here)
Girls:
Gleason – Bradford (on Mix 101.3)
Dresden – Union City (on 105.7 The Quake)
Boys:
Gleason – Bradford
Dresden – Union City
Other Games:
Girls:
- Greenfield – Lake County
- Fulton City – South Fulton
- Bruceton – McKenzie
- Gibson County – Halls
- Henry County – West Creek
- Middleton – Humboldt
- West Carroll – Clarksburg
- Big Sandy – Huntingdon
- Peabody – Madison
- Munford – Dyer County
- Dyersburg – Arlington
- Hickman County – Ballard Memorial
- Mayfield – CFS
- Carlisle County – McCracken County
- Calloway County – Paducah Tilghman
Boys:
- Greenfield – Lake County
- Fulton City – South Fulton
- Bruceton – McKenzie
- Gibson County – Halls
- Henry County – West Creek
- Middleton – Humboldt
- West Carroll – Clarksburg
- Big Sandy – Huntingdon
- Peabody – Madison
- Munford – Dyer County
- Dyersburg – Arlington
- Hickman County – Ballard Memorial
- Carlisle County – McCracken County
- Murray – St. Mary