Our Games:
(You can stream all of our stations live here)
Girls:
- Greenfield – Dresden (on Mix 101.3)
- Bradford – Union City (on 105.7 The Quake)
- Obion Central – Dyersburg (on 104.9 KYTN)
Boys:
- Greenfield – Dresden
- Bradford – Union City
- Obion Central – Dyersburg
Other Games:
Girls:
- Westview – Milan
- Gleason – South Fulton
- Big Sandy – McKenzie
- Henry County – Northeast
- Bruceton – West Carroll
- Huntingdon – Clarksburg
- Dyer County – Lake County
- Middleton – Gibson County
- Humboldt – Peabody
- South Gibson – Crockett County
- Bolivar – Covington
- Carlisle County – Fulton County
- Fulton City – Ballard Memorial
- Calloway County – Mayfield
- Paducah Tilghman – Graves County
- McCracken County – Hopkinsville
Boys:
- Westview – Milan
- Gleason – South Fulton
- Big Sandy – McKenzie
- Henry County – Northeast
- Bruceton – West Carroll
- Huntingdon – Clarksburg
- Dyer County – Lake County
- Middleton – Gibson County
- Humboldt – Peabody
- South Gibson – Crockett County
- Bolivar – Covington
- Carlisle County – Fulton County
- Fulton City – Ballard Memorial
- Calloway County – Mayfield
- Paducah Tilghman – Graves County
- McCracken County – Hopkinsville