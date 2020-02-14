Our Games:
(You can listen to all of our stations HERE
Girls:
- South Gibson – Westview (on Mix 101.3)
- Union City – Dyer County (on 105.7 The Quake)
- Crockett County – Obion Central (on 104.9 KYTN)
Boys:
- South Gibson – Westview (on Mix 101.3)
- Union City – Dyer County (on 105.7 The Quake)
- Crockett County – Obion Central (on 104.9 KYTN)
Other Finals:
Girls:
- Dyersburg – Milan
- Covington – Ripley
- Montgomery Central – Henry County
- Hickman County – Lake County
- Fulton City – Fulton County
- Graves County – Mayfield
- Paducah Tilghman – McCracken County
- Marshall County – Calloway County
- Ballard Memorial – Carlisle County
Boys:
- Dyersburg – Milan
- Covington – Ripley
- Montgomery Central – Henry County
- Hickman County – Lake County
- Fulton City – Fulton County
- Graves County – Mayfield
- Paducah Tilghman – McCracken County
- Marshall County – Calloway County
- Ballard Memorial – Carlisle County