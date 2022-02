Girls:

In the district 13 A basketball girls semi-finals

Greenfield 68 Bradford 45

Dresden 49 Gleason 44

That means Greenfield and Dresden will play in the Championship Monday at UTM with Gleason and Bradford to play in the consolation.

At Westview last night in the District 12-AA semi-finals

Westview 50 Huntingdon 23

Gibson County 48 Union City 34

Boys:

In district 11

Camden 69 Stewart County 61