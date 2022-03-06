High School Basketball Finals:

3 Weakley County teams have advanced to the girls state basketball tournament following a sweep in the state sectional.

Also, winning saturday night were: McKenzie, Dyer County, Jackson South Side, Gibson County, Scotts Hill, Riverside.

Westview will play Riverside Tuesday. Gleason will play Clay County and Dresden will play Van Buren thursday.

Girls Basketball Finals:

Class 1A Sectional:

North Greene 54 Oneida 41

Cloudland 53 Coalfield 49

Clay County 41 Whitwell 39

Van Buren County 43 Red Boiling Springs 30

Wayne County 57 Houston County 45

McKenzie 63 Moore County 50

Gleason 67 Westwood 31

Dresden 51 MAHS 44

Class 2A Sectional:

Gatlinburg-Pittman 57 Polk County 37

Alcoa 66 McMinn Central 61

Westmoreland 56 East Nashville 49

York Institute 32 Community 31

Gibson County 56 Summertown 51

Westview 36 Loretto 30

Scotts Hill 69 Manassas 36

Decatur County Riverside 59 Mitchell 31

Class 3A Sectional:

Elizabethton 61 Northview Academy 19

Greeneville 64 Seymour 44

Page 68 Fulton 32

Upperman 66 East Hamilton 26

Creek Wood 59 Hardin County 36

Jackson South Side 61 Murfreesboro Central Magnet 25

Dyer County 68 Melrose 39

Fayette Ware 53 Crockett County 40

Class 4A Sectional:

Farragut 54 Sevier County 46

Bearden 65 Science Hill 52

Oakland 43 Bradley Central 41

Blackman 62 McMinn County 43

Cookeville 64 Ravenwood 47

Beech 39 Hillsboro 31

Rossview 59 Bartlett 55

Arlington 49 Clarksville NW 43

DII-AA State Championship:

Ensworth 70 Lipscomb Academy 46

Webb School 68 Middle Tennessee Christian 48

Boys Basketball Finals:

DII-AA State Championship:

Christian Brothers High 79 Knoxville Catholic 72

FACS 48 Goodpasture 42