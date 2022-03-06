High School Basketball Finals:
3 Weakley County teams have advanced to the girls state basketball tournament following a sweep in the state sectional.
Dresden 51 MAHS 44
Gleason 67 Memphis Westwood 31
Westview 36 Loretto 30
Also, winning saturday night were: McKenzie, Dyer County, Jackson South Side, Gibson County, Scotts Hill, Riverside.
Westview will play Riverside Tuesday. Gleason will play Clay County and Dresden will play Van Buren thursday.
Class 1A Sectional:
North Greene 54 Oneida 41
Cloudland 53 Coalfield 49
Clay County 41 Whitwell 39
Van Buren County 43 Red Boiling Springs 30
Wayne County 57 Houston County 45
McKenzie 63 Moore County 50
Class 2A Sectional:
Gatlinburg-Pittman 57 Polk County 37
Alcoa 66 McMinn Central 61
Westmoreland 56 East Nashville 49
York Institute 32 Community 31
Gibson County 56 Summertown 51
Scotts Hill 69 Manassas 36
Decatur County Riverside 59 Mitchell 31
Class 3A Sectional:
Elizabethton 61 Northview Academy 19
Greeneville 64 Seymour 44
Page 68 Fulton 32
Upperman 66 East Hamilton 26
Creek Wood 59 Hardin County 36
Jackson South Side 61 Murfreesboro Central Magnet 25
Dyer County 68 Melrose 39
Fayette Ware 53 Crockett County 40
Class 4A Sectional:
Farragut 54 Sevier County 46
Bearden 65 Science Hill 52
Oakland 43 Bradley Central 41
Blackman 62 McMinn County 43
Cookeville 64 Ravenwood 47
Beech 39 Hillsboro 31
Rossview 59 Bartlett 55
Arlington 49 Clarksville NW 43
DII-AA State Championship:
Ensworth 70 Lipscomb Academy 46
Webb School 68 Middle Tennessee Christian 48
Boys Basketball Finals:
DII-AA State Championship:
Christian Brothers High 79 Knoxville Catholic 72
FACS 48 Goodpasture 42